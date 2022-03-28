From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa state, Nasil Zakari has congratulated Senator Abdullahi Adamu on his victory as the national chairman of the APC in the just concluded APC national convention.

Mr. Zakari stated this on Monday while briefing newsmen in his country home saying he believed that Adamu’s victory is well-deserved considering his political accomplishments.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that the APC at its national convention elected Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the Senator representing Nasarawa west senatorial district as the chairman of the party.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“He is no doubt the most qualified politician in northcentral zone to occupy the very sensitive office of the APC national chairman”.

“I sincerely wish that the new chairman would harness all his experiences from his previous offices, at home and abroad, with dexterity and a fervent drive to win more states for the APC, ensuring unity in the party.

Before his Election Adamu Served as the first democratically elected governor of Nasarawa state and is currently the senator representing Nasarawa west.