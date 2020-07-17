Romanus Ugwu, Abuja and Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination screening committee for the party’s governorship primary in Ondo State has cleared 12 aspirants.

The party Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, disclosed this in a statement in Akure, yesterday through the Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye.

He said the screening committee had submitted its report to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC caretaker/extra-ordinary national convention planning committee.

The aspirants cleared are Rotimi Akeredolu, Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjemi, Olayide Adelami, Kekemeke Isaac and Olusola Oke.

Others are Ifeoluwa Oyedele, Olajumoke Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinola, Adetula Olubukola, Abraham Olusegun and Nathaniel Adojutelegan. The aspirants, it was gathered, have intensified efforts on campaign for their success in the primary, even as they continue to lobby delegates for the election.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had, penultimate week, informed that the party would adopt indirect primary.

Meanwhile, APC has appointed Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, as the primary committee Chairman ahead of the October 10 governorship election. Nabena, in a statement, yesterday, announced that Chris Ibe, will head the nine-man governorship primary appeal committee.

The statement further disclosed that the two committees will be inaugurated today by Buni at the party’s national secretariat.