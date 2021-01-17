From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in the Local Government Council Eections held in Kano State on Saturday. .

The ruling party defeated their closest rival , the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning not just the 44 chairmanship positions, but all the contested 484 positions for Councillorship

The elected officials, by their victory, are to man the affairs of the Local Government Areas in the state for the next three years.

Briefing journalists at the headquarters of the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) on the outcome of the pollson Sunday evening, the Commission’s Chairman, Professor Ibrahim Sheka described the election as successful while describing the the turnout as impressive and commendable.

,He however admitted that there were pockets of skirmishes in a few locations which were not pronounced.

He also said the exercise had been apppauded by Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and all the accredited observers that witnessed the polls

He appreciated the state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for extending a free hand to the Commission through out the elections whileappreciating the security agencies for ensuring that the election was peaceful and orderly.