From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa, Alhaji Yusuf Shittu Galambi, has been declared winner of the Gwaram/Fagam federal constituency bye-election held on Saturday.

Announcing the results, the returning officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Ahmed Shehu, said the APC candidate having gotten the highest number of votes in the election with 29,372 votes, is the winner, with his closest rival, Alhaji Inuwa Mai Charbi of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), receiving 10,047 votes.

According to him, the total number of registered voters in the federal constituency stands at 133,199 and the total accredited voters were 42,080.

The total number of votes cast was 41,869, and total rejected votes 1,375.

‘The All Progressives Candidate Yusuf Shitu Galambi having scored the highest number of votes in the election is declared winner of the election and returned elected in the Gwaram federal constituency bye-election,’ Shehu stated.

The state governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, has also congratulated the winner and the APC for the outcome of the election.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Ahmad Muhammad Danyaro, in Dutse, on Sunday, Badaru described the election of Galambi as ‘the confirmation of the will of the people and the APC’s dominance in Jigawa State.’

He stated that the people of Gwaram/Fagam Federal Constituency through the ballot spoke loudly and clearly of the choice of Galambi as their representative in the House of Representatives.

‘On behalf of the government and people of Jigawa, I congratulate Hon Yusuf Shittu Galambi on his victory in the Gwaram/Fagam Federal Constituency bye-election,’ he stated.

‘It is heart-warming to see him emerge as member-elect and I am grateful to the people of the constituency for their immense support to our party.

‘Let me also thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies, observers and other stakeholders for a successful election adjudged to be free, fair and credible.’