From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of APC National Coalition for Mass Mobilization (NATCOMM), has pleaded with the national leadership of the party to prioritise unity and sense of belonging to the party members.

The coalition spoke to newsmen during its solidarity visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, announcing that the party has demonstrated excellence and ethical conduct with the successful national convention.

Charging the new leadership, the convener, Comrade Musa Ali Otigba, in the address he read, said; “While we pray for good health condition and God’s guidance in the discharge of your duties, we wish to call on you the new party leaders, to please, do your best to unite the party, give party members a sense of belonging especially those who played roles in the course of building the party, to give them more roles in future activities and do away with the old practice of entrusting the party in the hands of a few leaders.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Through that convention the APC has demonstrated excellence and ethical conduct, and has proved to the world that it has the capacity to manage people of different interests as against the fears expressed by many Nigerians in the build up to the national convention,” the coalition noted.

On their real intentions, they said: “We want to specifically declare our unalloyed support for the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Working Committee (NWC), and brief on the activities and programmes of our organization as part of preparations for the 2023 general elections.