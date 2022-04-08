From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), under the auspices of APC National Coalition for Mass Mobilization (NATCOMM), has pleaded with the national leadership of the party to prioritise unity and sense of belonging to the party members.

The Coalition spoke to newsmen during its solidarity visit at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, announcing that the party has demonstrated excellence and ethical conduct with the successful national convention.

Charging the new leadership, the convener, Comrade Musa Ali Otigba, in the address he read, said; “While we pray for good health condition and God’s guidance in the discharge of your duties, we wish to call on you the new party leaders, to please, do your best to unite the party, give party members a sense of belonging especially those who played roles in the course of building the party, to give them more roles in future activities and do away with the old practice of entrusting the party in the hands of a few leaders.”

“Through that convention the APC has demonstrated excellence and ethical conduct, and has proved to the world that it has the capacity to manage people of different interests as against the fears expressed by many Nigerians in the build up to the national convention,” the coalition noted.

On their real intentions, they said: “We want to specifically declare our unalloyed support for the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led APC National Working Committee (NWC), and brief on the activities and programmes of our organization as part of preparations for the 2023 general elections.

“As the name implies, APC NATCOMM 2023, is a support group to the party. Our job is to complement the efforts of the party at all levels across Nigeria to ensure that the party’s objectives are achieved, and its programmes and activities are acceptable to a greater percentage of Nigerians in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

“Our task towards winning the 2023 elections, is to mobilize the Nigerian voters, the Nigerian masses and the Nigerian public, to support APC once again, to ensure that the party wins the presidential election come 2023, and majority of the state governors as well as members of the National and States Assemblies across Nigeria so that the party can improve on the laudable achievements of the outgoing APC administration.

“And that task starts now and we are hereby calling on all our zonal coordinators in the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria, to swing into action immediately and ensure they submit their formidable team of state coordinators in their respective zones to the national exco of the organization within one week of this press briefing.

“We also wish to use this opportunity to call on all Nigerians, home and in the diaspora, who shares in this vision with us and may want to join us, to kindly indicate their interest via our social media,” the support group noted.