From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) coalition group under the auspices of the National Committee of APC Support Groups for Al-Makura (NA-CASA) has warned the ruling party’s national leadership not to make the party home for persons accused of perpetrating all manner of official sleaze, corruption and stealing to enjoy their loot.

In a communique raised after their meeting in Abuja at the weekend, the coalition equally drumming support for the candidacy of former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, as party’s national chairman, warned that APC should not toe the ignominious path of the PDP in its heyday.

The communique jointly signed by the trio of National Chairman, Hon Chukwunonso David Ezedinma, National Secretary, Abdul Rafiu Yakubu and the National Public Secretary, Don Martyn Nwosu, the coalition passed a vote of confidence to the national leadership of the party.

‘We noted the continuous growth of the APC in the hands of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led National Caretaker Committee and resolved to pledge our unalloyed support to it in its arduous task to attract quality men and women into the fold of the APC and to instil party discipline and order therein.

‘We, therefore, congratulate the committee on its outstanding leadership service-delivery and achievements. Consequently, we avail ourselves of the opportunity of this session to move a motion of confidence in the entire membership of the committee.

‘We also observed that in the bid to attract more members to our Party and sway the ranks of those that are seen as bringing better fortunes to the ruling party, the door of the party has been deliberately widely opened to allow all manner of persons into the Party.

‘We, therefore, warn that care must be taken to balance our quest for membership with the interest the party advances to fight corruption, a cardinal objective for which the Nigerian electorate welcomed us in 2015.

‘Our group is concerned that, it seems that men and women, who have been accused of perpetrating all manner of official sleaze, corruption and stealing, now feel that the only thing to do to be allowed to continue to “enjoy” their loot is to jump into the saving sheep of the ruling party.

‘We must not encourage this mindset in order not to toe the ignominious path of the PDP in its heyday,’ the coalition groups warned in the communique.

On the zoning ahead of 2023 presidential elections and the escalating insecurity in the country, the group noted: ‘The committee also considered the current clamour for the zoning of the Presidency to a different zone other than where it is currently held and advises the party to be guided by equity, party manifesto, the preponderant feelings of the Nigerian people and justice whenever the time comes to take a decision on the issue;

‘The committee, equally, expressed concern and deep worries over the rate at which human lives are being lost in all zones of the country. While noting the need for the party to use every opportunity to address the need for peace and brotherly feelings among Nigerians in all its public and private gatherings, it advises all party and state actors to eschew any tendencies that may point the way to division in our country,’ they noted.

On why they are supporting former Governor Al-Amakura, they said: ‘The committee also identified, considered and deeply examined the personal qualities to be possessed by party leaders and stalwarts that should be voted in as the next National Chairman and wishes to convey that the expected individual must, above all other qualifications, possess the following; good leadership and communication skills, broad-based understanding of the Nigerian political environment, ability to learn easily and fast, too, accessibility to members of the party and humility and a sense of service.

‘The committee, finally, examined, considered and compared the names and personal endowments of the party leaders and stalwarts currently known to be jostling for the position against the qualities and qualifications already enumerated for the prospective occupier of that position and therefore, resolves to support and endorse the candidature of Senator Tanko Al-Amakura,’ they resolved.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.