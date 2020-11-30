By Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee has revealed that it has concluded arrangements for the commencement of membership registration and revalidation across the country.

In a statement issued by the Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, the ruling party maintained that it was in fulfilment of the decision reached after consultation with major stakeholders and President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Yobe Governor, in the statement, also announced that the almost one month exercise will commence on Saturday, December 12, 2020 and end on Saturday, January 9, 2021.

The APC boss therefore urged all party members and prospective members to take advantage of the exercise to revalidate their membership in their wards and or join the ruling party.

While stressing that the membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country, Governor Buni assured that distributing registration and revalidation materials to all the States, Local Governments and Wards will be concluded before December 12, 2020.

“The APC Caretaker Committee has concluded arrangement for the commencement of membership registration and revalidation. Having consulted stakeholders, including President Buhari, the APC membership registration and revalidation is scheduled to hold from Saturday, December 12, 2020 to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

“All our members are hereby invited to revalidate their membership in their wards. Similarly, prospective members are also invited to take advantage of the membership registration process to join our party.

“The membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country. The process of distributing the membership registration and revalidation materials to all the States, Local Governments and Wards will be concluded before December 12, 2020.

“We therefore appeal to our States, Local Governments and Wards leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure smooth and transparent registration exercise.

“We will continue to provide update of the process on regular basis. May God continue to bless our democracy, our party and Nigeria!” Governor Buni prayed in the statement.