From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

The ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Gombe State has commended the former governor of the state, Ibrahim Hassan Dankawambo, and his supporters in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), for peaceful conduct during his visit to Gombe last Saturday.

According to APC, the conduct of the ex-governor and his supporters was satisfactory and in line with APC’s peace mission in Gombe. This was stated by the publicity secretary of the APC Moses Kyari while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Gombe.

‘The Gombe APC noted with delight how Dankwarnbo landed at the Gombe International Airport and proceeded to the PDP secretariat in the state along with his supporters and other chieftains, peacefully without disturbing the public peace. We sincerely commend Dankwambo for conducting himself in a manner befitting a man of his status and conviction,’ he stated.

Dankwambo who left office in 2019 had been out of Gombe until his visit on Saturday where he was received by a mammoth crowd. During the visit, the former governor revealed that his visit to Gombe was to interact with his people while assessing the performance of the APC led government in the state.

Kyari said that ‘during Dankwambo’s visit, we observed that his supporters conducted themselves in a peaceful manner. His Conduct was a sharp contrast to other Abuja based politicians of the opposition PDP, such as former Governor, Senator Danjuma Goje and Jamilu Ishyaku Gwomna who during their visits to Gombe, brought in heavily armed thugs bearing and brandishing very dangerous weapons.’

The publicity secretary added: ‘We are equally happy with the conduct of our teeming party supporters, who remained calm and maintained decorum during Dankwambo’s visit.’

Kyari also called on politicians, particularly aspirants of the opposition in the state to take a cue from the state governor in preaching and practising peace and politics of all inclusion and jealously guards.