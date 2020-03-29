All All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has commiserated with the victims of Saturday’s esplosion in Akure, the state capital.

The party said it is deeply saddened by the grim effect of the explosion of a dynamite-laden truck on the Akure-Owo highway.

It was gathered that the explosion had destroyed a church, school and some houses while cutting the highway into two.

The party, in a statement, yesterday in Akure by the Publicity Secretary, Alex Kalejaiye, commiserated with the victims of the explosion.

“The party’s sympathy goes to the victims of the deadly circumstance, the state government and entire people of the state,” the statement said.

It commended the quick response of the government and the security agencies in allaying the fears of residents and for seeking alternative route to the damaged portion of the Akure-Owo road.

The party called on companies and individuals to be more circumspect in taking precautions when moving items that were capable of unleashing devastating consequences on people, when handled carelessly.

It wished those injured speedy recovery, stressing the need for the federal authorities to expedite action on the rebuilding of the road as well as lend support to those whose property were destroyed.