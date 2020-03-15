The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commiserated with victims of Sunday morning explosion which occurred at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area (LGA) Lagos State which resulted in several injuries and damage to property.

Party’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who issued the statement expressed confident that Lagos state government will implement measures to bring succour to the victims.

“We commend the emergency response led by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Fire Service and other agencies in quickly containing the incident and attending to injured victims of the explosion.