The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned Wednesday night attack on an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train by criminals, lamenting the deprivation of Nigerians the services it provides.

National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe made the condemnation inauguration while inaugurating the APC State Congresses Appeal Committees in Abuja on Thursday.

His words: “Nigerians by now have realized that the APC led-government of President Muhammadu Buhari means well for Nigerians and is doing everything possible to deliver infrastructure to Nigerians amidst difficult economic times, globally.

“We must stay united so we can defeat the agents of destruction who have vowed to set Nigeria backwards. Just this morning, an Abuja-Kaduna passenger train was attacked by criminals, depriving Nigerians the services it provides. This is so despicable, but together we shall overcome them,” he said.

