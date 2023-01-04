From Paul Orude Bauchi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the removal of Muhammad Bello Kirfi as Wazirin Bauchi by the Bauchi State Government on Tuesday describing it as unfortunate.

Kirfi, former minster of Special Duties in the Presidency, was removed in a letter dated January 3, 2023 from the Bauchi Emirate Council.

“I am directed to refer to a letter received from the Ministry of Local Government Affairs of reference No: MLG/LG/S/72/T dated 30th December, 2022,” the letter, signed by Alhaji Shehu Mudi Muhammad, the Council Secretary, stated.

Reacting to the development the opposition APC in the state expressed regret that the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has become tyrannical.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, Comrade Sabo Mohammed, who is Chairman,Publicity Committee of the APC in the state, said:

“It’s unfortunate and indeed sad because it has become a recurring decimal under the PDP led government”

“It will be recalled that it’s the same scenario that happened to the Jakanda Bauchi and then replicated on Wakilin Bauchi and yesterday today it’s happened to Alhaji Bello Kirfi, an elderstatesman , not only in Bauchi but at the federal level.

“It’s is depicting the fact that there is an element of tyranny in the government led by the administration of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.

“Under the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria, every citizen has the right to express his own opinion and the way we are looking as a party being the Media and Publicity Committee Chairman of the party, as well as spokesman of the APC gubernatorial candidate, the elderstatesman based on his body language has already passed a vote of no confidence on the PDP led by Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed which whether he likes it or not, he was one of those instrumental to the succet of the PDP in the 2019 general election.

“All right thinking citizens of Bauchi must come together to ensure that their treasures which is the traditional institution are protected and guided and not allowed to be infiltrated simply because of political differences”