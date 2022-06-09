Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said the emergence of Tinubu has reassured the party of winning the presidential poll.

In a letter of congratulations he personally signed, Lawan said outcome of the election process had shown that Tinubu was the popular choice of his party.

The letter read: “The Presidential Primary of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 general election has come and gone.

“I am elated and proud that the Presidential primary was manifestly free and fair, and conducted within our APC family under a most convivial atmosphere.

“The success of the event demonstrates the capacity of our great party to run its internal affairs smoothly and devoid of rancour.

“As Your Excellency is aware, I offered myself alongside your good self and other patriotic members of the party to fly its highly coveted flag in the 2023 presidential election,” he said.

He said that he did so in the belief that he had the knowledge base, ideas, experience and desire to provide leadership for our dear country at these most trying times.

“However, the outcome of the election process has shown that Your Excellency is the popular choice of our party for that assignment.

“I do not have an iota of doubt in the wisdom of that decision by our party’s delegates from across the country.

“I have no doubt that with your credentials, experience, antecedents and political sagacity, our great party will go into the 2023 contest confident of victory,”Lawan said.

