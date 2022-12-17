The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday.

The statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, announced that the ruling party is joining other well wishers to celebrate him.

Praying for long live, the party noted that it is celebrating a man of destiny, who has steered the ship of state, courageously and sagaciously, from rough tides to safe harbour.

“APC felicitates with the President Buhari, on the auspicious occasion of his 80th birthday. We heartily join millions of Nigerians – at home and in the Diaspora – in celebrating a man of destiny, who has steered the ship of state, courageously and sagaciously, from rough tides to safe harbour.

“No doubt, President Buhari’s sojourn on planet earth has been most fulfilling and impactful. He remains a source of great inspiration to many Nigerians, as a model of discipline, integrity, resilience and patriotism.

“As the leader of our great party, President Buhari personifies the progressive ideals for which the party is unique and incomparable, and continues to offer visionary leadership as we build a more vibrant future for all Nigerians.

“On behalf of all stakeholders of our great party, we pray for long life and excellent health for our dear President as he leads our country and party to even greater heights. Congratulations, Mr. President,” the statement read.