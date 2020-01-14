The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed happiness over the Supreme Court’s declaration of the party’s candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, as the rightful winner of the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

The ruling party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that despite losing some election cases at the same court, it never lost hope in the judiciary.

While expressing confidence of more victories in other cases at the Supreme Court, the national leadership of the party urged Imo stakeholders to put aside their differences and support Uzodinma.

“The APC Is ecstatic over the Supreme Court’s declaration of Hope Uzodinma as the rightful winner of the 2019 Imo State governorship election.

“Even as we are still wondering why we lost elections we clearly won in Zamfara State at the Supreme Court and how the same court ruled our party out of the electoral race in Rivers State, we have never, as a political party, lost faith in the judiciary.

“We salute Uzodinma, our supporters and members for their temperance displayed in the aftermath of the blatant rigging of the Imo governorship election.

“We chose to focus on the judicial route to reclaim the party’s mandate. We are confident that our other stolen electoral mandates will be restored by the courts.

“The APC calls on all Imo State APC stakeholders to come together in support of Uzodinma to ensure the success of the party’s Next Level agenda and to democratically entrench the APC in the state and entire South-East.

“The apex court on Tuesday annulled the election of Emeka Ihedioha and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to immediately issue a Certificate of Return to Senator Uzodinma,” the statement read.