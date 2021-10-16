From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Saturday in Asaba elected a 35-man executive to run the affairs of the party in the state.

The new state executive committee has former political aide during the tenure of Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Omeni Sobotie as chairman.

The officers were elected unopposed by affirmation of the accredited delegates from the 25 local government areas through voice votes.

Chairman of the Delta State APC Congress Committee, Senator Ajibola Bashiru led other six members of the committee to conduct the congress which was observed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with heavy presence of security operatives.

Addressing delegates, Bashiru said though the offices were unopposed, paragraph six of the guidelines for the congress provided that there should be affirmative voting, adding what the peaceful conduct of the exercise, the party was set for victory.

Present at the congress were the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Senate Committee chairman on Niger Delta, Peter Nwaoboshi; founding leader of the party in the state, O’tega Emerhor; Francis Waive representing Udu/Ughelli constituency at the House of Representatives; among others.

In his acceptance speech, Sobotie thanked the party and the delegates for the opportunity to serve, assuring that the party was set for victory in the 2023 general electons in Delta.