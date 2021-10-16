From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Accreditation has commenced at the permanent site of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba, where the state congress of the Delta State All Progressive Congress (APC) is holding.

Chairman of the Delta APC congress committee, Ajibola Bashiru declared the proceedings opened as delegates from the 25 local government areas settled down in their respective canopies.

The congress is being supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), with heavy presence of security operatives.

Delegates from Aniocha North Local Government Area, being the first council name in alphabetical order, are under going accreditation as this report is being filed.

The congress is to elect new executives at the state level.

