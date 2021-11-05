From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) members, Bauchi State chapter, yesterday, grounded the secretariat of the ruling party, demanding the intervention of the party Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to the crisis rocking the party after the recently conducted congress.

Holding posters bearing various inscriptions written in both Hausa and English languages, the protesters accused the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, as the person behind the crisis with the imposition of the state leadership.

They warned that unless the development is reversed, APC would lose the state again in 2023.

Spokesperson of the aggrieved protesters, Maigari Ishaku, urged the APC stakeholders in Bauchi to speak against the alleged injustice.

“We are calling on Governor Buni to come and intervene. Buni stood for honesty, his legacy cannot be defeated and his legacy cannot be undermine.

“We know there are other APC stakeholders, they are there, but because of one thing or the other, they don’t want to come out and say one or two things. Please let them come out from their shells.

“There is no more sitting on the fence, you are either here or there, you have to declare your intention and you have to declare your mind, you have to declare your support. What we want the caretaker committee to do is to help us install the elected person, the person that won the election, in person of Sanusi Aliyu Kunde,” the protesters said.

Speaking further, Ishaku accused the same people behind the current imposition as responsible for the emergence of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) government in Bauchi State.

