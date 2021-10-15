By Zika Bobby

A chairmanship aspirant in Lagos, Beatrice Tugbobo, has called for consensus method of choosing party officials as she pledged to carry everyone along if elected chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Tugbobo, a former chairman of Mushin Local Government Area, urged party faithful to embrace the calls for consensus being promoted by the party’s caretaker Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni.

She said: “I am bringing my wealth of expertise, experience, contacts and motherly touch to further advance the political fortunes and causes of the Lagos State chapter of our great party the APC, without leaving any member behind.”

She further pledged to turn around the fortune of the party if elected as chairman.

She added that she would realise her goals given what was described as her expertise to revive the much needed spirit of patriotism and bring about stability.

