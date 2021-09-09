Bisi Yussuf, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Commerce, Industry and Cooperative, has warned aggrieved members of APC against anti-party activities.

Yussuf gave the warning on Thursday in Lagos, against the backdrop of discord that trailed the APC Ward and Local Government congresses, held nationwide on July 31 and Sept. 4, respectively.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the anti -party activities, leading to parallel congresses in the state would be resolved.

NAN recalls that while the mainstream party, headed by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, held its congresses in designated areas as spelt out by the APC Congress Committees, the Lagos4Lagos Movement, a splinter group in the APC, Lagos state, led by Mr Olajide Adediran, held parallel congresses in different locations.

Adediran, had told NAN that if the issues that gave rise to the parallel congresses were not urgently addressed by the party at the national level, it would affect upcoming elections.

However, Yussuf, said the party would use all its internal mechanisms to resolve the issue that arose at the exercises, including the parallel congresses held by splinter group within the party.

He explained that there was no way the discord would affect the party in subsequent general elections.

The lawmaker, also warned that APC would stop any unauthorised group from conducting its own state congress election in the name of the party.

“We have the conflicts resolution committee and the reconciliatory committee that can resolve all issues.

“I am very sure that this issue will be resolved before the state congress election of the APC that will be held nationwide,” he said.

Yusuff noted that once the aggrieved group had agreed to abide by APC’s regulations, then the party would come out stronger at the end of the day. (NAN)