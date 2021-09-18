From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Appeal Committee on Local Government Congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has disclosed that no single petition was received by the committee following the conduct of the LG congress in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Segun Ojo, disclosed this on Saturday while addressing reporters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Ojo explained that the five-man appeal committee inaugurated on Wednesday by the national headquarters of the APC in Abuja has met with stakeholders within the Ogun APC since the committee arrived in the state on Thursday.

He added that the committee’s interaction with some party faithful and chieftains showed that LG congress went on well without rancour.

While maintaining that no petition was put forward as it happened during the ward congress, Ojo said his committee would submit its report to the national headquarters of the party latest Monday.

He commended the party for making the committee’s job easier, expressing optimism that the state congress of the party slated for October 2 will be peaceful and friction-free.

Ojo lauded Governor Dapo Abiodun for providing leadership that has made APC more unified and cohesive in the state.

‘Nobody has shown up to complain, but that has not stopped us from doing the normal thing we were sent to do from Abuja.

‘We are putting together our report. And we discovered that whatever complaint anybody has is being handled and treated as a family affair that will be settled within the party.

‘We hope the state congress will be peaceful as that of LG congress,’ the appeal committee chairman stated.

The secretary of the committee, Chucks Chinwnba, noted that the committee discovered that the consensus approach used during the state congress contributed to the rancour-free exercise.

He said the consensus approach will be recommended to the national headquarters of the APC, which according to him saves cost and time.

He appealed to the aggrieved members of the APC in Ogun to make us of the internal mechanism of the party to settle matters amicably.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.