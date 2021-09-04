From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State said the party was positioned to take over power in the state.

Spokesman of the Caretaker Committee of the party Ogbonna Nwuke declared at the weekend after the party’s just concluded its local government congresses across the state.

‘The congress held in the 23 local government areas of the state and we are happy that the party members were in a good mood and the process was peaceful,’ Nwuke said.

‘The delegates voted and the bottom line is that officials of the party at the local government level have been elected.

‘Party members came out en masse and voted peacefully. There is no report of violence or misunderstanding anywhere. What has happened is that the will of the people and the party has come to stand.

‘What is clear is that there is not encumbrance anywhere, there is not order from any superior court anywhere stopping APC from going on with the congress.

‘The congress has been conducted and I assure you that no two situations are the same. What happened in 2018/2019 will not repeat. We are united as a party and the party is on course.

‘PDP is quarrelling now, it is clear that we will take over the state and remain in power across the country. There is a better understanding in APC.’

Meanwhile, the event (congress) was adjudged peaceful across the state, as the party had elected executives to pilot the affairs of the party in Rivers.

The party elected Frank Eze Aribodor as chairman of the party in Ikwerre Local Government, the LGA of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, and Austin Asomeji was re-elected Chairman of APC in Emohua LGA.

Celestine Akpobari was elected APC chairman of Khana LGA and George Nwanjoku was elected as the new chairman of the party in Etche LGA.

