From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the reviewed timelines and timetable submitted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the conduct of party congresses across the country.

The president granted the approval after detailed consideration of the progress report, schedule of outstanding activities regarding Congresses, the National Convention and the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.

APC, in a statement signed by its National Secretary, Sen. James Akpanudoedehe, noted that the president also approved the timetable for APC Ward, Local Government and State Congresses.

According to the statement, Ward congress holds July 24, 2021, followed by Local Government on August 14, 2021 and State on September 18, 2021.

It equally revealed that the headquarters of the ruling party has been renamed to the president’s name in appreciation and honour of his contributions to the party.

At its last meeting, the National Executive Committee (NEC) conferred on the Caretaker Committee the power of the National Convention in line with powers provided in Article 13.3 of the party’s Constitution.

The National Chairman had the president’s approval to review the timeline available to the CECPC.

It noted that the chairman was accompanied by other CECPC members, including Governors Isiaka Oyetola and Abubakar Sani Bello; Sen. Ken Nnamani, Sen. Abubakar Yusuf, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide, Stella Oketete, Dr. James Lulu, Chief David Lyon, Abba Ali, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Barr. Ismail Ahmed and the CECPC National Secretary, Akpanudoedehe.

“By the approved CECPC decision, the tenure of the caretaker committees at each level from Ward, Local Government, State and National will end immediately elections are held at their respective levels and its officers immediately take oath of office terminating with the National Convention.

“At the meeting, the CECPC National Chairman expressed the profound gratitude of members of the Committee to the President and members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) for the trust, confidence and the opportunity given to them to serve the party.

“Governor Buni informed the President that the CECPC has during the period under review led the party to contest in several elections and by-elections with overall success rate of 95 per cent,” the statement emphasised.

