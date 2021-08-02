From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has promised to deploy an acceptable mechanism to resolve the complaints from aggrieved party members arising from last weekend’s ward congresses.

Governor Buni in a statement congratulated members of the party over the successful and peaceful conduct of the exercise across the country.

The statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, the DG, Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni, noted that the Chairman was impressed with reports from across the states reaching his office, which indicate that the Congress was generally successful and peaceful.

‘I wish to congratulate us all for the peaceful and successful conduct of the ward congress. The massive turnout of members in congress reflects the success of the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

‘It also reflects the unity and confidence of our members in the repositioned APC and its leadership. I want to assure our members that their choice of leaders at the ward Congress and indeed, subsequent congresses will be respected.

‘The party has put some measures in place to check and rectify anomalies arising from the congress.

‘We are committed to building a strong internal democracy to give the party a strong leadership that is genuinely elected by the people,’ he said.

He maintained that the congresses will give ownership of the party to the members through the bottom-top approach, urging aggrieved parties to seek redress through constituted channels in the party.

‘We will be fair, just and transparent in handling every complaint for justice to be done and the people’s choice respected,’ he said in the statement.

The Chairman further assured that the Caretaker Committee will review the just concluded ward congress to improve on the forthcoming local and state government congresses.

