From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of the split judgment by the Supreme Court on the Ondo State governorship poll, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, placed a political caveat emptor on the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who spoke at a press briefing, in Abuja, said the APC has “become technically invalidated and now lacks the statutory structure” to continue to exist as a political party in our country.

Ologbondiyan noted that, “the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, which clearly pointed to the nullity of APC’s subsistence and activities as a political party, for having a sitting governor, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, as its chairman, in total violation of section 183 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), as well as the provisions of Article 17(4) of the APC Constitution.”

According to him, the fate of the ruling party is a consequence of its alleged recourse to impunity and disregard for internal democracy.

Consequently, the opposition spokesman admonished aspirants in the forthcoming APC ward, local government and state congresses and national convention to be wary of the ruling party.

He equally admonished aspirants hoping to contest the next general election on the platform of the APC as president, governor, federal and state legislators to beware.

“A further interpretation of the pronouncement of the Supreme Court, showed that all activities of the APC under Mai Mala Buni, including nomination of candidates for elections, agreements, official decision reached, establishment of committees for statutory activities, as well as its planned ward, local government and states congresses now hang loosely on the threat of invalidity.

“The fate of the APC … is already sealed and the party cannot come out of this self-inflicted quagmire even if it engages in the drama of appointing a new national chairman in place of Mai Mala Buni.

“This is because the APC has become statutorily vacuous, without a valid National Working Committee, without a valid National Executive Committee (NEC) and without a valid Board of Trustees (BoT) to legally initiate or carry out any official function including convoking any platform for the administration of the party. It is end of the road for the APC,” Ologbondiyan stated.

