From Gyang Bere, Jos

Ahead of the ward congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has called on members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to come together and ensure the peaceful and smooth conduct that will further strengthen the party.

Governor Lalong, addressing stakeholders in Jos, said the ward congress elections are meant to give the party a stronger foundation for the consolidation of its successes in the state and across the country.

He called on members to be transparent and conduct themselves in a manner that will build harmony, peace and equity among members and also make the party maintain its position as the largest party in the country.

The governor advised the members to abide by the guidelines for the conduct of the primaries and also ensure that all avenues for consensus are exhausted for the emergence of ward officials.

He explained that where consensus is not reached, elections should be conducted in a peaceful atmosphere and without any rancour.

Governor Lalong urged those saddled with the task of conducting the elections to ensure that only registered members are allowed to participate in the process.

Deputy Speaker House of Representatives Idris Wase appealed to the stakeholders and party officials to be fair to all the members of the party who are aspiring for offices during the ward congresses.

Also contributing, Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly Saleh Shehu Yipmong expressed optimism that the party will come out of the process stronger because of the leadership of the governor who has been fair to all and always willing to lead by example.

