From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The State Caretaker Committee chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have complained to the national leadership of the party the ill-treatment they receive from their state governors, stressing that they have been victims of use and dump.

Chairman of the Forum of Caretaker chairmen of APC and Borno State chairman, Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, complained of the neglect during the meeting between the party’s national leadership and the State Caretaker Committees chairmen in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking during the meeting, he said: “Today, we are very happy and also proud of the way you people are steering the party. We are proud of it. Why I said this the Caretaker Committee brought three executive governors to our party.

“Also your excellency, let me show my anger and worry. Why I said this is because publicly, I am not happy with some of our governors. Why I said this is because they used my chairmen and dumped them,” he quipped.

In his welcome address, the party’s National Secretary, Sen John James Akpanudoedehe, took a swipe at the opposition party, yapping that APC will not reject its boss like the opposition party did to theirs.

“May I commence by commending the leader of our party, President Muhammadu Buhari for steering the Ship of our Statehood on course during very trying times.