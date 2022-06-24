From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has constituted a reconciliation committee to address grievances of members from the conduct of the party primaries last month ahead of the 2023 general elections.

State Chairman, Hon Ali Dalori while inaugurating the 9-members committee on Friday, charged the committee to be fair and ensure the party becomes stronger ahead of 2023 polls.

He said the committee was given a month to finish the task given to it

Committee Chairman and House of Representatives Chief Whip, Hon Tahir Monguno while addressing newsmen after the inauguration, promised the resolve of members to do their best and be fair.

“We will do our best to finish the assignment within a month but we can seek for extension if there is need,” he disclosed.

He also assured that aggrieved members will be allowed to ventilate their grievances. He promised the committee would ask in it’s recommendation that aggrieved members be carried along.

He said the committee will ensure those who could not get the party tickets are reunited with the party but noted it won’t stop anyone seeking redress if still not satisfied.

“We will ensured all aggrieved persons remain in the party. But then, we cannot preclude or stop anyone from going to court, because It is their fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution,” he explained.

The party primaries held last month in the state to produce candidates for the forthcoming general election, fueled some grievances by contestants and their supporters.