Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) has appointed former Senate president, Ken Nnamani and Niger Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, as heads of Edo and Ondo APC reconciliation committee respectively.

A statement by the party’s Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, said other members to work with Nnamani to bring the gladiators in Edo under one roof include Babatunde Fashola, Festus Keyamo, Tahir Mamman, Margaret Okadigbo, Sanusi Musa with Abdul-Rahman Kawu Sumaila as Secretary while Ondo reconciliation committee has Adamu Aliero, Bamidele Opeyemi, Gambon Magaji, Jasper Azuwatalum, Binta Muazu, Iquo Inyang with Shina Pellar as Secretary.

“This is in line with the process of true reconciliation among leaders and members of the party at all levels, announced by the National Chairman of the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the party has denied that its caretaker committee had come up with a zoning arrangement for it national convention.

Nabena, in a statement said “a purported zoning arrangement for the planned National Convention of the APC which has gone viral in the social media is fake.”

He urged party members, supporters, stakeholders and the general public to disregard the news as the inaugural meeting of CEONCPC held at the APC National Secretariat on Monday did not discuss or issue the zoning arrangement for the planned national convention.

“If and when a zoning arrangement is made for the planned National Convention, it will be officially communicated and publicised. Below are highlights of Monday’s Inaugural meeting of the Committee: the meeting unanimously adopted a six-point working document aimed at repositioning the party. Members also renewed their commitment to work as a family in the interest of the party and appealed to all leaders and members to give full cooperation to the Committee in the discharge of its duties/mandate.

“The meeting also approved the composition of the following committees Edo State Governorship National Campaign Council Consultation/Reconciliation Committees for Edo and Ondo states ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections.”