From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Professor Tahir Maman has assured that the ongoing constitutional review of the party across Nigeria will ensure a more robust and larger membership of the party in the country when concluded.

Maman disclosed this on Monday during a meeting of the committee and members of the party from the South-East at the party secretariat in Owerri.

According to the chairman, the idea of the constitutional review is to pave way for the party to become a role model for others in the country as well as for future administration of the party and growth.

He explained further that to ensure a thorough work is done, his committee kicked off from the grassroot, to allow an equal representation.

‘We would have just stayed at the Hilton hotel and say this is the 8 wise men working, but we did not do that we rather went to the grassroot, where we know the desired result would be achieved.

‘This review of the constitution will not only allow for our party to be a role model but it is also for futuristic sake, we shall look at it in future, nobody will say it was like this or that, so the party will have input from the grassroots, it will be drafted before the committee finally hands it over to the caretaker committee of the party,’ Maman explained.

Earlier in his speech, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma vowed that the APC will be the party to beat in the southeast if only its activites could be extended to the mainstream politics at the centre.

He noted that, the South-East has showcased that they are ready to take the party higher especially by their demonstration in the registration exercise of the party.