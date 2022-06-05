From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdulahi Adamu, on Sunday, debunked the speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari preferred zoning the party’s 2023 presidential ticket to the South.

Some reports claimed that President Buhari had directed the selection of a standard-bearer of Southern origin from the south during the meeting with the aspirants at the State House in Abuja, on Saturday night.

Reqcting to the report, spokesman to the National Chairman, Muhammad Nata’ala Keffi, said the gathering didn’t discuss zoning.

In a statement he issued on Sunday, Keffi described the claims as false, mischievous and misleading, adding that the President only advised the aspirants to build “a consensus that would help the party reduce the number of aspirants and bring up a formidable candidate”.

“From the quotations from Mr President’s speech, there is nowhere where zoning was mentioned. We call on the public to disregard any information about the zoning of the presidential contest to any part country. What Mr President want is the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians; no more, no less.”

The statement further added that APC was desirous of a credible and acceptable candidate who can move Nigeria forward with sincerity of purpose.

