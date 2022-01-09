From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Prof Vitalis Ajumbe, has lambasted some members of the party for going to court to seek the postponement of the APC national convention.

The dissatisfied members had approached a Federal High Court in Abuja and sought an injunction to stop the Chairman of the party’s Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, from holding the APC national convention, pending the conduct of congresses in Anambra and Zamfara states.

Reacting to the development in a statement made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja, Ajumbe, a former information commissioner in Imo State, described those attacking the Buni-led CECPC as agents of destabilization.

Ajumbe, a one time chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in Imo State, one of the legacy parties that gave birth to the APC, said at all times, Buni and members of the caretaker commitee had demonstrated passion, undiluted commitment and readiness to hold the party’s national convention.

Ajumbe said: “I’m confident that the Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC shall give APC a credible national convention, to the satisfaction of all genuine members of the party.”

While querying the rationale behind the demands of the so called aggrieved members of the party, Ajumbe added that there was no national political party that would suspend its national convention because congresses were not held in just two states.

“The so called aggrieved members seem to be in political wilderness because where is it written that national political parties cannot hold national conventions because congresses were not held in just two out of 36 states in the federation.

“This is unheard of and shows that these members are either agents of the opposition PDP, who have infiltrated the APC and on a mission to destabilize the APC with the sole aim to cause chaos and disharmony in the party,” Ajumbe said.”