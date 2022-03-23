As the All Progressives Congress, APC, prepare for her National Convention, Obidike Chukwuebuka who’s a member of party’s National Strategic Lobby Committee and Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups has urged the party members to decline the news circulating online.

Obidike Chukwuebuka who made this statement through his verified Facebook handle said,” It’s a fake news! Anambra state APC working committee didn’t ask me to withdraw from the race. It’s a contest and we’re about 7 running for the Deputy National Organizing Secretary.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Obidike advised fellow Aspirants to see the contest as healthy competition among brothers not blackmail.”.