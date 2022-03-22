From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Bauchi State critical stakeholders of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have decried the outright exclusion of the state in the zoning arrangement ahead of the party’s national convention.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the entire stakeholders unanimously rejected the decision of a section of the stakeholders of the party from the North-East geo-political zone to micro-zone the position of Deputy National Chairman of the party to Borno State.

Rising from an emergency meeting held in Abuja said the APC chieftains denied being part of the decision to cede the seat of the Deputy National Chairman to Borno State.

The aggrieved APC stalwarts further argued that Borno state would not have been placed far ahead of Bauchi state renowned as the traditional base of the APC in the North- East in both the 2015 and 2019 general elections.

They also wondered why Borno state which boasts more than enough of government patronage under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration could be placed ahead of Bauchi state which carve a niche as a traditional base of the APC after Kano state since the 2015 general election.

The statement signed by former State governors, Mohammed A. Abubakar and Malam Isa Yuguda among 27 others, the stakeholders urged the party to reinforce APC’s position in Bauchi State to enable it to reclaim the state in the forthcoming general election.

“We, the undersigned critical stakeholders of APC in Bauchi state comprising former governors of the state, former Deputy Governors of the state, three serving Senators, former Speaker of House of Representatives and eight of his colleagues in the Green Chamber and 17 House of Assembly members are vehemently opposed to the arrangement on sharing of seats for the National Working Committee (NWC) in the North East geopolitical zone of the country.