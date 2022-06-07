From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the governor of Kogi State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Yahaya Bello, in State House, Abuja.

The Kogi state governor is among the 23 presidential aspirants of the APC cleared to çontest for the primary of the party.

Bello was absent Monday when the Northern Progresses Governors’ Forum met with President Buhari to announce their resolve that power should shift to the south.

He reported excusing himself from the meeting because he was not in support of the resolution. The agenda of the meeting was not made known at press time, but an inside source said it might be connected with whether or not he is stepping down from contesting at the primaries. The Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Governor Simon Lalong, had earlier confirmed that President Buhari had received the names of five aspirants for his consideration as the consensus presidential candidate of the

All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the national convention. Those that made the shortlist are said to be Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi and Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

