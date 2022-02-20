From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to meet with Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday at the State House, Abuja.

The meeting which was to hold last Tuesday before it was called off shortly before the President left for Brussels, Belgium to attend the just concluded EU-AU Summit.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu confirmed that the rescheduled meeting which is at the instance of

President Buhari, is to look at the national convention of the party fixed for Saturday, February 26, 2022.

According to sources in the know, the date may no longer be feasible as it is less than a week away with no known programme put in place by the party.

The Chairman of the Interim Committee of the party and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni is expected at the which will also have 20 other APC Governors in attendance, to table another possible date and other logistics for approval by President Buhari.

The interim leadership of the party was said to be pushing for the convention to be moved by two weeks to mid March but it will have to seek the approval of President Buhari in his capacity as the National leader of the APC.

This was the same step Buni-led interim committee took last December when it approached the President to approve the February 26 date which President Buhari gladly did.

The same scenario may play out as the President may accede to the extension of the date for the convention being proposed by the party.