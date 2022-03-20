From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, has appreciated the protocols sub-committee for instilling confidence in party members that all is set for the National Convention of the party scheduled for March 26.

Receiving a brief from the Chairman of the subcommittee and Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at his residence in Abuja, Saturday night, Buni noted that the sub-committee has gingered hitherto pessimistic party members that the convention would hold on the slated day.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for information, Kano State, Muhammad Garba, quoted Buni as assuring that the party was organising a convention with a global outlook, which would require the concerted efforts of all members.

He charged them to work in synergy with other committees and particularly with the Protocol Office, State House, Abuja, in view of the fact that President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would be attending the convention.

Earlier, chairman of the Protocols Subcommittee, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had said that the recruited young men and women who are to serve as protocol officers and ushers have completed and are receiving training as part of the responsibility of the committee.

He said the committee was working to come up with a programme of events for a successful convention of the party even as he thanked the chairman of the CECPC for finding them worthy to serve the party.

Other members of the committee are Senator Godswill Akpabio, former governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Senator Adeleke Mamora, former Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly and Minister of State for Health; Rep. Hafiz Kawu, Tarauni Federal Constituency; Head of Protocol unit of the APC; Abdullahi Shu’aibu, among others.