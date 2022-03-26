From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A potential face-off between former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha and agitated supporters of his successor and incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma, was tactically averted at the Abuja venue of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Senator Okorocha, who arrived at the Eagle Square venue of the convention at around 2:53 pm, was given a rousing welcome as he moved from one state pavilion to the other.

Acknowledging the cheers from delegates, especially from the North, the senator’s smile had dimmed on getting close to his home state’s stand, where Governor Uzodinma was addressing Imo delegates.

Sensing trouble from supporters loyal to the governor, Senator Okorocha was shielded by his security details and supporters to make a detour to the Enugu stand.

Shortly after avoiding the agitated supporters of the Imo governor, the senator did not return to sit with the state delegates.

The delegates, meanwhile, gave the former governor of Edo State a rousing welcome, with his kinsman, the Minister of Health, Dr Osague Ehanire, receiving boos on arrival at the state stand.