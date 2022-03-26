From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Emefiele Support Group (ESG) on Saturday called on members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to support the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria( CBN), Godwin Emefiele, as candidate for president in 2023.

The ESG, which consists of youth groups from various parts of the country, spoke of the need to have a technocrat and ‘detribalised’ Nigerian like Emefiele succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Director General of the group, Kabir Buba, who spoke to reporters on the sideline of the APC national convention, said the country has so much to benefit from an Emefiele presidency.

According to him, ‘history is replete with records that when nations desired economic growth and accelerated development, they enthroned their great economists and financial experts who helped them overcome their challenges and achieved their set national goals.’

Buba noted that if voted as president, the CBN governor would leverage on his experience as an economist for more than two decades, to place Nigeria amongst developed countries of the world.

‘We make bold to present to Mr. President for his endorsement and to Nigerians for their massive support to Mr. Godwin, Ifeanyichukwu Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for President, 2023,’ he stated.