From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There is no end to the battle of who controls the party structure of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State as factions loyal to Governor Hope Uzodimma and former governor Rochas Okorocha are laying claims to the leadership of the party.

Macdonald Ebere acknowledged by Uzodimma was earlier elected through consensus as the state chairman and a certificate of returns issued to him by John Akpanudoedehe.

But the Okorocha’s faction, led by Daniel Nwafor, in a statement, yesterday, signed by the acting Publicity Secretary, Michael Anyanwu, dismissed Ebere as the recognised chairman and insisted, it still controls the party structure in the state.

Describing his recognition as a hoax and illegality, Anyanwu, in the statement, said: “We implore the national leadership of our party to respect and uphold the democratic ethos, norms and values for which our party is renowned.

“While we are not perturbed by the triviality jamboree and fanfare of February 3, it is important to clarify that the authentic, duly elected, legally recognised and competent chairman of our great party in Imo State remains Nwafor.

“Existing judgments delivered by courts of competent jurisdiction authenticated the Nwafor-led state working committee as the properly constituted leadership and executive of our party in the state.

“The judgments, unless upturned by the Supreme Court, are still standing.”