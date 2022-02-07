From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

There is no end to the battle of who controls the party structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State as factions loyal to governor Hope Uzodimma and senator Rochas Okorocha lay claims to the authentic leadership of the party.

Macdonald Ebere aknowledged by Uzodimma was earlier elected through concensus as the State chairman of the party and a certificate of returns isuued to him by senator John Akpanudoedehe.

But the Okorocha led faction led by Daniel Nwafor in a statement on Monday signed by the acting publicity secretary, Michael Anyanwu has dismissed Ebere as the recognised chairman and insisted it still controls the party structure in the State.

Describing his recognition as a hoax and illegality ,Anyanwu in the statement added “We implore the National leadership of our great party to respect and uphold the democratic ethos,norms and values of for which our party is renowned.

“While we are not perturbed by the triviality jamboree and fanfare of February, 3 ,it is important to clarify that the authentic,duly elected legally recognised and competent chairman of our great party in Imo State remains Daniel Nwafor.

” existing judgements delivered by courts of competent jurisdiction in favour authenticated the Nwafor- led State Working Committee as the properly constituted and lawfully and lawful leadership and executives of our great party in the State.

“The judgement unless upturned by the supreme court are still standing . And ruled that not even the NEC of our party can truncate our lawful tenure until completed.” The statement concludes.