From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Sir, Joseph Ari has raised the alarm over fake campaign posters, printed by mischief makers to express his support to Sen. Umoru Tanko Almakura and the Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonni Tyoden ahead of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

Ari, who spoke to reporters in Jos on Sunday said his posters were printed by unidentified mischief makers, who alleged that his is contesting for Plateau South Senatorial seat while his support goes for Almakura for APC National Chairman and Prof. Tyoden for Plateau Governor in 2023.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

He debunked the insinuation that he is contesting election 2023 and said he has no knowledge of the posters in circulation as he has asked security agencies to arrest anyone found with such posters.

Ari described the posters in circulation as fake and printed deliberately by his detractors with the sole aim of pulling him down for a reason that is yet to be identify.

“What has come to my attention is that in their desperate attempts, they have printed campaign posters suggesting that I am aspiring for an elective position, and also canvasing support for eh aspirations of some candidates that are vying for elective positions in APC in upcoming APC National Convention.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I have also be reliable informed that these disgruntled elements plot to flood the convention venue with these posters in order to breed mistrust and disharmony and thereby generate rancor for their own selfish purposes.

“I have never contemplated and not contemplating on vying for any elective position in the nearest future. I am presently busy and fully engaged with the onerous responsibility of deploying the mandate of the ITF to equip Nigerians with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“The public is therefore, advised to disregard any campaign poster to the effect that I, Sir Joseph N. Ari, is running for any elective position, or in support of the ambition of any candidate during the upcoming APC convention as it is false, unfounded and not deserving of any attention.”

Ari admonished the mischief makers to heed the words of Rev. Fr. Evaristus Abu, which says, “If you try to pull people down, you will forever remain down. None of us is cheated by God. No human being is without special gifts and abilities. God has planted a vineyard in you and He expects to see your fruits. Watch out when you begin to criticize continuously, you may simply be playing out your envy.”

He explained that he has taken the pains of bringing to the public the true picture of what transpired before the event as it might be very difficult for the public to accept his explanation after the deed is done.