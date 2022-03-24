From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A frontline All Progressives Congress (APC) contender for governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Elias Nnanna Igwe, has applauded the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee on the efforts so far made by the committee in preparation for the national convention of the party billed for Saturday, March 26.

A statement released by Dr Igwe on Thursday said he was highly optimistic that the convention would be hitch-free and successful; adding that those expecting the implosion of the APC after the convention would be shocked and disappointed.

According to him, with what is in place so far, in terms of the preparations, I have no doubt, the convention will be a huge success.

‘I have keenly monitored the preparations by Governor Mai Mala Buni-led APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Committee, ahead of the convention scheduled for Saturday, March 26, 2022, and wish to commend the Committee very highly, for doing a great job. The Committee, in my personal rating, has recorded 80 per cent success.

‘This imminent success of the convention, no doubt, is going to be a shocker and disappointment to the doomsayers who had predicted that the APC would not be able to hold a successful convention without the party suffering implosion,’ Igwe said.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the firm and sterling leadership he said the president had shown in ensuring that the APC is united, ahead of the convention; and urged all the party leaders to heed the wise counsels of the president, which he said, were in the best interest of the party.

The governorship hopeful also charged other leaders of the party, especially the Governors to close ranks irrespective of their personal interests and ambitions to achieve a successful Convention on Saturday.

‘It’s pertinent at this stage for all the leaders of our great party, especially the governors to close ranks and see to the success of the convention, irrespective of their personal interests and ambitions. Because, if we fail to get it right through the convention, it may have a serious negative effect on the success of the APC in the 2023 general elections,’ he opined.

Dr Nnanna further noted that with leaders of outstanding qualities such as Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, as members of the convention planning subcommittees, he was not expecting anything less than 100% success at the end of the exercise.

While describing Governor Umahi as a role model and a leading example in good leadership, Igwe commended the governor for the harmonious and rancour-free manner, he was able to handle the activities leading to the Saturday’s convention within the APC family in Ebonyi State and called on other governors and leaders of the party to emulate him.

‘I, therefore, seize this opportunity to wish all delegates, especially the contingent from Ebonyi State, a hitch-free and successful outing, on Saturday, at Eagle’s Square, Abuja, venue of the APC national convention,’ Igwe said.