From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan and Iraq, Hon. Faruk Malami Yabo, has urged aspirants in the Saturday’s national convention of All Progressive Congress, APC, to have unity of purpose while contending their various positions.

Yabo, a 2019 Deputy Governorship Candidate stated this while addressing party’ supporters in Sokoto, who converged on his residence for a solidarity visit.

He noted that the success of the convention will no doubt strengthen the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Envoy also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling leadership in uniting APC across board as well as creating an enabling approach among contestants. “President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended for creating room for more consensus to avoid rancour.”

“You can see that the party is adopting a micro zone approach and when that is done we will reduce the chances of rancour or power struggle among members.” Yabo explained.

The APC Chieftain also hailed the court of appeal judgement that affirmed a substantial executive leadership for the party in Sokoto state.

He said the Court verdict will further ensure the party’s unity and thereafter strengthen its electoral chance in the forthcoming general elections in the state.

“Before now, the suspense was just too much that could affect the state not participating in the Saturday’s convention. Sokoto could have been surcharge,” he noted.