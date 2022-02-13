From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
Strong indications emerged on Sunday of fresh crisis looming the All Progressives Congress (APC) over plans by some members of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to impose Senator Sani Musa as National Chairman of the party on members.
The group, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum, claimed at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, that the governors are on selfish mission ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.
The speech read by the Forum Secretary, Chief Tobias Ogbeh, was titled exposed; ‘how Governors Mohammed Badaru, Atiku Bagudu, Kayode Fayemi, and others have plotted to impose Senator Sani Musa and others as National Chairman, Excos to satisfy the selfish interest of projecting Badaru/Fayemi ticket for 2023 Presidency’.
According to the Forum; “
“We are constrained to invite you for this press briefing following our discovery of a plot to sabotage the APC by some desperate individuals that are working internally to implode the party.
“Ordinarily, affairs of the APC should be left as its internal matters except that the people we are raising this alarm about today are not really after the APC. What they are after is the soul of Nigeria, which they want to own for their evil intent.
“All the evil that this cabal has perpetrated in the past months are geared towards illegally winning public offices at the highest level so that they can continue to pillage the country and make a mockery of the progress that an APC government at the center has brought to Nigeria by reversing all the gains made in the past six years.
“It is for this reason that we are raising the alarm now so that Nigerians will know that people with less than sincere interest are on the verge of hijacking the APC and consequently impose a presidential candidate on Nigerians, use the popularity of the APC to win election and then capture power to the detriment of Nigerians. Therefore, the matter is no longer an internal issue of the APC,” the Forum claimed.
Expressing further concerns, the Forum noted that; “these same governors and their minions have in their known fashion hijacked the entire exercise, which was proven to the world by the way they fixed a February 26, 2022, date for the event in flagrant disregard for the preferences expressed by stakeholders.
“Sadly, things are now clearer. The governors in question never bothered about what stakeholders thought, wanted, or demanded, because for them the National Convention is a fait accompli. Rather than being a forum at which delegates would elect party officials in the hope of righting the wrongs done at the state chapters, the convention envisaged by these political vampires is one at which they will merely browbeat and coerce delegates to rubber stamp the criminal decisions that have taken, one that would undermine the 2023 General Elections because the party’s internal democracy in the APC would have been bastardized.
“Nigerians would be deprived of having an APC presidential candidate that passed the rigors of primary election. Governor Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa State, Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state and their other desperate allies that include serving Ministers have perfected plans to ensure that Senator Sani Musa is imposed as APC National Chairman alongside other lackeys that would be named to other positions at the convention.
“Senator Sani Musa would in turn deliver Bagudu as APC presidential flagbearer and Kayode Fayemi as his running mate. They have cooked up what they called “unity list” to package their evil plot as something positive and desirable for the party and the country when the contrary is the case.
“We want APC stakeholders and Nigerians to know that these state governors are working against the interest interest of the country. As things stand we are collectively staring a full-blown state capture in the face as these band of governors paid a nocturnal visit to the Presidential Villa last Friday night with their purported “unity list” that they are now desperately promoting.
“At this point it is fair to point out that the Attorney general of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami is with them alongside a few unpatriotic ministers that are equally playing the overlords in states that are not controlled by the APC.
“In addition to pressuring President Muhammadu Buhari to allow their criminal intent to materialize, these people have also perfected other plans to make mockery of the convention that has remained a source of controversy,” the Forum claimed.
