From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Strong indications emerged on Sunday of fresh crisis looming the All Progressives Congress (APC) over plans by some members of Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) to impose Senator Sani Musa as National Chairman of the party on members.

The group, the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum, claimed at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, that the governors are on selfish mission ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

The speech read by the Forum Secretary, Chief Tobias Ogbeh, was titled exposed; ‘how Governors Mohammed Badaru, Atiku Bagudu, Kayode Fayemi, and others have plotted to impose Senator Sani Musa and others as National Chairman, Excos to satisfy the selfish interest of projecting Badaru/Fayemi ticket for 2023 Presidency’.

According to the Forum; “ “We are constrained to invite you for this press briefing following our discovery of a plot to sabotage the APC by some desperate individuals that are working internally to implode the party. “Ordinarily, affairs of the APC should be left as its internal matters except that the people we are raising this alarm about today are not really after the APC. What they are after is the soul of Nigeria, which they want to own for their evil intent. “All the evil that this cabal has perpetrated in the past months are geared towards illegally winning public offices at the highest level so that they can continue to pillage the country and make a mockery of the progress that an APC government at the center has brought to Nigeria by reversing all the gains made in the past six years. “It is for this reason that we are raising the alarm now so that Nigerians will know that people with less than sincere interest are on the verge of hijacking the APC and consequently impose a presidential candidate on Nigerians, use the popularity of the APC to win election and then capture power to the detriment of Nigerians. Therefore, the matter is no longer an internal issue of the APC,” the Forum claimed.