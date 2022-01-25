From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Leadership of the Ruling All Progressives Congress APC in Nasarawa State chapter and all the chieftains of the party including top government functinaries has endorsed Senator Umar Tanko Almakura for the position of the National Chairman of the party’s Feb 26th National convention of the party.

During the endorsement on Tuesday in Government House Lafia, Governor Abdullahi Sule, who expressed optimism on the chances of Senator Almakura clinching the position of the National the Chairman considering his efforts as only Governor in the country on the platform of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change CPC that formed the strong formation of the APC, hence the need for the party in the State to support him.

He further said that the support is timely as all party chieftains in the states All progressive Congress has agreed to support Almakura and admitted that the have giving him an assignment to start the politicking towards ensuring that Senator Tanko Almakura becomes the national chairman while noting that “power belongs to God”. He said

“This is an assignment in particular and all of us need to pursue it with vigour”

The Speaker of the State Assembly Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi who spoke through the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Nahemiah Tsentse Dandaura said all the 20 APC members in the State Assembly has endorsed the aspiration of Sen. Almakura for the position of the National Chairman of APC.

The occasion created a platform for all party stalwarts to affirmed their support for Sen. Almakura for the highest party national responsibility and the position of the State for the February 26,2022 national convention.

On their parts, Senator Godiya Akwashiki who spoke for National Assembly Members, the State Party Chairman Dr. John Mamman, Hon. Ahmed Aliyu Wadada, Prof. Akaro Mainoma among other speakers at the occasion said Sen. Almakura is the party’s candidate for the state considering his capabilities, contributions and sense of maturity to move the party to victory in 2023.

Recall that Daily Sun had reported that the former governor of Nasarawa state and presently a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria, Sen. Tanko Almakura had declared his willingness to contest for the position of the National Chairmanship position of the All Progressive Congress( APC)

Also recall that the the Mai Bala Buni Led committee had slated February 26th 2022 for the national convention of the All Progressive Congress to select new leaders that would pilot the affairs of the party.