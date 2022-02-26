A group, the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-Central Progressive Ambassadors, has called for a credible and democratic process that would culminate in the emergence of the National Chairman of the party.

The APC forthcoming National Convention is scheduled for March 26.

The group made the call by its National Organizing Secretary, Mr Anthony Kente, in Abuja.

Kente urged President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that the process leading to the emergence of the party national chairman was given a level playing ground.

The group also demanded the input of all stakeholders from the North Central zone of the the party, to which the position has been zoned, in order not to allow the process to be hijacked by few individuals with selfish interests.

The group said that President Buhari had neither endorsed nor named any aspirant within the APC as the party’s consensus candidate ahead of the national convention.

“Sources from the presidency have confirmed that President Buhari only directed the APC governors during his re-scheduled meeting at the presidential villa on Tuesday to specifically consult all party stakeholders.

“These include those aspiring for the national chairmanship position in search of a credible, well rounded and experienced technocrat that will be duly accepted to all party members,” it said.

According to the group, anybody peddling information about any formal endorsement of a particular aspirant as the consensus candidate is merely engaging in rumour mongering or falsehood.

It added that such falsehood had the capacity to mislead and give the wrong impression to the party membership and stakeholders.

The group said that the unfolding political developments were coming on the heels of the desperate attempts by some individuals.

Such persons, it said, were being pushed by some elected officials seeking to consolidate their individual and collective interests or to be presidential running mates in the 2023 polls.

“This explained why they are tactically predisposed to trying to use the media, both print and electronic to sway the public, as well as political opinion,” it said.

The group added that those peddling the rumour did not mean well for the growth and stability of the party.

It added that such individuals were out to destroy the goodwill that the APC had generated over the last seven and half years of being in power at the centre.(NAN)