From Fred Itua, Abuja

More intrigues have continued to trail plans by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to organise its February 26 national convention, where members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are expected to be elected.

The outcome, many stakeholders believe, may be a precursor to the outcome of the 2023 general elections, where the APC is expected to zone its presidential slot to the south.

Daily Sun learnt a list has already been drafted containing details of the various constituted committees expected to plan the convention.

It was learnt that Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has been appointed as head of the security committee, while Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, is to head the legal committee of the convention and is expected to battle any encumbrances that may arise ahead of the 26th February gathering.

Bello is one of the aspirants hoping to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, but there are fears he may be schemed out in the coming weeks as he battles plans by the party to officially zone the presidency to the south.

It was, however, learnt that Malami’s appointment is being resisted by some forces within the party who are claiming he could use his power as Minister of Justice to influence certain judicial decisions in favour of a cabal alleged to be in firm control of APC. It was also learnt that three northern governors have hijacked the structure of the planned convention.

A source told Daily Sun that one of the governors hails from the North East and is a member of the caretaker committee of the APC.

The other two governors are from the North West; one is a former senator, while the other came into political prominence in 2015, when he defeated a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

The two key committees hijacked by the three governors are electoral and accreditation.

Accreditation committee would determine the delegates that would be chosen, who in turn would elect national leaders of the party. They are expected to determine and screen eligible delegates whose names would be submitted by governors and state leaders.

The electoral committee would conduct the party polls and elected members of the NWC.

It was also learnt that southern governors, elected on the platform of the party, are mobilising to challenge the subtle decision taken by the three governors.