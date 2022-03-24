From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Ahead of Saturday national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC), principal officers of the National Assembly who are members of the party, have resolved to work towards the emergence of consensus candidates to ensure a rancor-free exercise.

Briefing State House Correspondents after the meeting, the Senate President Ahmed Lawan, said the meeting of the Principal Officers of the Assembly, which held at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, was to ensure a rancour free convention as well as remain focused in delivering development projects to the people.

He explained that the President emphasised the need for party members to be united ahead of the exercise, adding that it was a very important convention for the party.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, described the meeting as a productive one, saying the whole idea was to encourage all stakeholders to unite and have a peaceful and successful convention.

Details later…